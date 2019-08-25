|
|
Carole Tilden
Silverdale - Carole Tilden, 86, passed away on August 13, 2019. Carole was born on July 6, 1933 in Laurel, NE. She attended Richmond Union High School in Richmond, CA. Carole went on to attend Olympic College. She retired from the Department of the Navy having worked at PSNS, Keyport, and finished her career at Bangor. Carole was a former Silverdale Lion, a life member of Silver Spurs Saddle Club, a member of Kitsap Saddle Club, and a long time board member of Little Britches Rodeo. Carole had a passion for all things horse. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Evonne Armentrout; and husband, Roy Tilden. Carole's memory will live on with her son, Douglas O'Donnell (Michell); daughter, Vicki Dutchuk (Ted); grandchildren, Butch, Karie, Michelle, Tamee, Natasha, and Demitria; and numerous great-grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to the Rotary Club of East Bremerton Foundation, P.O. Box 2142 Bremerton, WA 98337. An online memorial will be available at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 25, 2019