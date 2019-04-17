|
Caroline P. Sittauer
Silverdale - Caroline Phyllis Sittauer passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and members of the Crista Shores and Hospice care teams. She was a vibrant, gracious and caring woman who leaves a legacy of friendships and faith. She was born to Martha and Harold Jakle on March 29th 1930 at their family farm west of Bowdon, North Dakota. Carrie grew up in Sykeston, ND, a small town filled with family and friends. She attended Minot State Teacher's College, obtaining a teaching certificate, and then taught all eight grades in a country school. In 1951, Carrie married Harry (Bud) Sittauer, her hometown sweetheart, who was employed at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard following his discharge from the U.S. Army. Carrie then began a 38 year career at the newly organized Kitsap Physician's Service. She advanced to Assistant to the General Manager, as well as being Executive Secretary to the Kitsap County Medical Society. She loved her job and the people with whom she worked. Bud and Carrie lived in Bremerton for 62 years, on the same street, where several other young couples had bought homes. They remained close friends and neighbors for over 50 years. They loved spending their summers at their cabin on the south shore of Hood Canal where it was always "open house". Carrie was a member and past president of the Bremerton Soroptimist , was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a faithful parishioner at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her husband, Bud, her parents, and sister, Helen preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Koster and her brother in law, Merrill, her sister in law, Dorothy Sittauer and 2 nieces, Julia Koster (Richard Doege) and Jeanne Sittauer ( Fred Gouge) and 6 nephews, Gregory Koster and Larry, Steve (Terri), John (Dawn), Paul (Jennifer) and David (Greta) Sittauer , Rikki Laber Dubois, (God Child) and cousin, Henry Kucera. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 1 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church 11th & Veneta . Memorials may be made to the Bud Sittauer Scholarship fund at Olympic College Foundation CSC 530, 1600 Chester Ave., Bremerton, Wa. to be used for the Welding School Program or FRANSCIAN HOSPICE, P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma, Wa.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Apr. 17, 2019