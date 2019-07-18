|
Carolyn Gordon
Bremerton - On June 25th 2019 at approximately 11:45AM our Lord and Savior from the gateways of Heaven called Carolyn home. At the young age of 55 Carolyn was born a Chicago, IL native November 1963. Homesteading Bremerton, WA since July 1994. She was daughter to Napoleon Gordon and Pauline Gordon, both preceded in death.
She had the experience of finding love having outcome for her surviving kin, Lazerick Harris (son) and Carolyn S. Gordon (daughter) married with mothers blessings, having had no grandchildren to date. Locally she did have her eldest of many siblings Mr. Napoleon Gordon. Retired USN veteran, in Silverdale.
As an extremely educated woman and a jack of all trades. She has obtained a masters degree seeking the occupation of cosmetology. Having the drive and passion she possessed showing much tenacity. Later became her own boss with self employment under " CAROLYN'S CUTZ ". Having been recognized as an upstanding member of her community she had many achievements with and from local organizations. Honored by Kitsap School District PTA and a proud member of N.A.A.C.P the sky was the limits with Carolyn. She was a pillar of strength and wisdom always truthful to a fault. Carolyn treated every child in her midst as if they were her own. OPEN heart, OPEN door and never let you go hungry she had unconditional love for all. GOD blessed us with her and now she blesses us with memory of her never to be forgotten!
Memorial services are to be held July 19th 2019 at 11am at Evergreen Rotary Park, Bremerton, WA.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 18, 2019