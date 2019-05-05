|
|
Catherine (Kitty) Ione Doyle Hogg
Manchester - Catherine (Kitty) Ione Doyle Hogg was surrounded by her family as she went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. Kitty was born October 28, 1923 in East Berlin, Pennsylvania. She was the last of ten children. She attended Locust Grove Elementary and graduated from Eichelberger High School in Philadelphia; nine years later she married Donald Wayne Hogg on April 24, 1950. She was interested in genealogy and was an avid gardener. Kitty was never happier than when she was in her garden surrounded by butterflies, hummingbirds and family that she loved. Kitty was preceded in death by her parents: Johnson Burnett Doyle and Dorothy Ellen Fogle, nine older siblings, her husband Donald Wayne and her daughter Catherine Louise Hogg Spurgeon. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Arlene Hogg Stevens and son Craig (Gloria) Irl Hogg, seven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.
Kitty touched the lives of many people and her legacy is one of loving generosity. She was a long time resident of Manchester.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 5, 2019