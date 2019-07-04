|
|
Cdr. Richard Wayne Heavener
- - Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Cdr. Richard Wayne Heavener on July 12, 2019, at 2:30 pm ~ Miller Woodlawn Chapel. Following the religious ceremony, a retreat outside for full Military honors and Internment. The family is further inviting guests to a catered reception a "Little Shaw Island" with maps and shuttle provided due to limited parking.
Cdr. Heavener was born to Cecil and Clementine Heavener on November 26, 1937, joining his older Sister Francis and Brother Harold. They grew up in Moberly, MO in North Central area. All pre-deceased Richard. Additionally, baby Heavener was stillborn at Great Lakes, IL when an impaired driver hit the family on the way to an official function. He was also pre-deceased by his ex wife Judith Ann Gault. He was known for his quiet, unassuming, intelligent manner, keen sense of humor, and a true "Officer & Gentleman". He graduated in 1959 from the University of Missouri (MIZZOU) in Columbia, MO, and Commissioned an Ensign in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps. He attained a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing. Well liked with budding leadership skills, he was voted Vice President and President of his Fraternity, Delta Tau Delta. He was in the one percentile of his zone or class and got his first choice to flight school in Pensacola. Unfortunately, because of a depth perception problem which was not correctable so he was assigned where the Navy needed. his first assignment was the USS Graham County, one to NTC San Diego, and reporting to the USS Russell County as Chief Engineer. Subsequently on the Seas again, he was sent to the USS Polk County in the same assignment. After short assignments, heading to Sasebo, Japan he qualified OOD and earned his "Surface Warfare Officer's" pin. Soon, another assignment at Great Lakes, IL for RTC whereby he was assigned as Battalion Commander for 2 units, encompassing 2,400 recruits into the Naval Reserve.
After this first active year bobbing around the high Seas with short assignments, he decided to transfer from the Reserve program to regular Navy. He went to Plan B, drawing on his education, new Naval qualifications, and headed back to Naval Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia. He excelled and was appointed Battalion Commander of his class and continued a successful career in the Navy eventually attaining the rank of Commander at age 32 and one of the youngest to be honored. While station in NavSea, Washington DC, he and another Officer designed the open mess hall under the new Trident Project to reduce to one Kitchen, serving all command levels. Several of his Senior Officers recommended he be promoted to Captain, including the shipyard PSNS Commander in 1977, Captain Nunnally.
But experiencing a divorce in June of 1977, curtailed his dream. During this time, he met his true soulmate, the former Carole Jean Broberg but he already had orders to Iran under TAFT assignment in Bandar Abas deploying in June of 1978. Within a year Ayahtola Khomani came out excile to take over the Country of Iran in 1979. His assignment again was cut short and he along with his fellow Officers were evacuated by barge to British and U.S. ships waiting for their arrival. This was 40 years ago today and here we are again. He became good friends with Prince Pahlavi's (Nephew), Prince Shafeek as he too was part of the TAFT effort to open a shipyard in Iran.
Two more billets, first in Pt. Hueneme, CA and DDOU Ogden, UT brought out his artistic talents in producing stain glass pieces; he was so good at repairs and design that many of his projects now remain in Ogden churches and various quality restaurants. He owned and operated the Glass Connection, teaching, contract repairs, and leaded and stain glass design work.
During his Naval career he was awarded the Navy Humanitarian Service Medal, Navy Epeditionary Medal, Navy & Marine Corps Expeditionary Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expedionary Medal, and Joint Service Commendation Medal.
He loved the Northwest, realized his love for Carole Jean and contacted her 10 years later, proposing because he planned to retire and knew she would make the total commitment he wanted. They were married at Bangor Base on October 22, 1988. Back to his creative skills, he began building their dream home which still has work finishing work to be done, but his health precluded the total task, however they lived into their new home comfortably.
Commander Heavener leaves his lifetime mate, Carole Jean; Sons Richard Heavener Summer, Michael Heavener Summer, and Daughter Meridith Hope Heavener Summer Litton, Son in Law Raleigh III, Grandchildren, Raleigh Litton IV, Hope Litton, Wesley Summer, Bailey Summer, and Brother in Law Carl John Broberg, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, a perpetual scholorship Endowment has been approved by the University of Missouri, NROTC Program to give disadvantage, lower income students a chance for an educational future. Contact information: If you have questions, please contact Whitney, 1 (573) 882-2099; Mail donations: University of Missouri-Columbia Advancement; 407 Reynolds Alumni Center; Columbia, MO 65211-1600 Note: Annotate "CDR Heavener Memorial Fund". Online Donations can be made to www.giving.missouri.edu (http://www.giving.missouri.edu)
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 4, 2019