Chansy Kaitlyn Jones
- - Chansy Kaitlyn Jones was only with us for 30 short years when she passed peacefully on June 24, 2019. There are few words that could completely describe Chansy. Some that come close are: adventurous, authentic, beautiful, creative, funny, loving and unique. Most people knew Chansy as a happy go lucky girl with a free spirit who adored nature. She was incredibly kind to anyone she met and had a compliment for every single person she interacted with. She loved everyone and is now at peace in heaven.
Her love for singing began before she could even formulate words and continued throughout her life. Music was a way for her to try to cope with major depression and mental illness which she suffered from since the age of 15. Chansy wanted to start a blog to talk about her mental illness struggles and to encourage others to open up about their mental illness. She aimed to destigmatize mental illness and wanted to have a world where people could talk freely without fear of being persecuted for having mental illness.
Chansy is survived by her daughter Rainah, her parents Jennifer McPherson and John Indiana Jones, her stepfather David McPherson, her sisters Madison, Finnly, Maisie, and her brother Jackson, her grandparents Sylvia Jones and Gene and Peg Chapman, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Chansy on July 6th, at Jones Tree Farm in Poulsbo, WA from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a reception to follow. The family asks in lieu of flowers donations be sent to 1st Bank for Chansy's daughter Rainah's college education fund. 1st Bank, 6080 Firestone Boulevard, Firestone, CO 80504. Make checks out to Rainah Butler Memorial.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 29, 2019