Charleen Olga Zettl
Bremerton - Charleen McHale-Zettl passed on 19 Sep surrounded by her children.
She lived 90 event filled years and is survived by her children Mary, RoseAnne and Gary, and 2 granddaughters.
She was from a long time Bremerton family connected to the Navy Shipyard. She attended Star of the Sea & Bremerton High class of '48. Her first real job took her to Boeing Seattle as an admin worker. There she met a dashing Air Force pilot, Bernie Zettl, who snuck her on to the prototype Boeing 707, wearing a parachute for her first ever airplane ride! They married a year later, joining the military family, and making many life-long friends. Charleen continued federal civil service work. In Dayton she worked in the office that developed the F-111. 20 years later her son piloted F-111's into harms way. She returned to Bremerton in the 80s and worked for the Red Cross. After her retirement she was a volunteer for 25+ years at the Puget Sound Navy Museum running the gift shop. Charleen led a life of service before self, qualities she inherited from this fine city of artisans, shipwrights and servicemen.
In memory of her, please consider supporting the Navy Museum via an Amazon "smiles" login where a small percentage of each purchase goes to the museum at no additional charge.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 26, 2019