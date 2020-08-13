Charles Coates
McMinnville - Charles Jeoffrey Coates, aged 70, passed away at home in McMinnville, OR after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Twin Falls, ID to Jack and Sue Coates (nee Browne). Charlie grew up in Buhl, Idaho and graduated from BHS in 1968. He married Sandra Van Wormer in 1972, having just graduated from Boise State College with a degree in Social Work. He earned a Master's Degree from Washington State University in the field of Child Development and his special education certification from University of Washington. He worked in special education for 30 years, teaching children from preschool through high school, including children with many types of disabilities. He taught in Bremerton and Central Kitsap School Districts.
Charlie retired from Central Kitsap School District in 2013 and moved to McMinnville, OR where he discovered the joy of volunteering. His volunteer activities included the Public Library, the Smart Reading Program and the Red Cross. But his main focus was in his work at Miller Woods. Charlie thrived in the outdoor setting and developed strong friendships at the nature preserve.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Sandra, two daughters, Karyn Matthews of Marietta, GA and Naven Salahi of McMinnville, OR, two grandsons, Aidan and Alex Matthews, as well as his sister, Josephine McNickle of McMinnville, his brother Ralph Coates of Decatur, GA, and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Michael. Charlie was able to escort Naven down the aisle at her wedding two weeks before his passing.
The memorial service will be held at Miller Woods on August 22, 2020 at 2 PM. A link is available at the Miller Woods website for donations in his name. The address is https://yamhillswcd.org/miller-woods/
.