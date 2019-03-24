|
|
Charles Edgar Frederick
Bremerton, WA
Charles Frederick, 78, of Bremerton, passed away at Harrison Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.
He was born in Seattle to Edgar and Dorothy Frederick, both deceased, on Aug. 17, 1940. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1958 and joined the US Navy, leaving for boot camp the day after graduation.
Charles proudly served his country in the US Navy from Jun. 1958 - Jul. 1978, and retired having earned the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. "Fred" enjoyed traveling the world during his time in the Navy, and was honored to serve on submarines as a cook. Charles married the love of his life, Stella, on Jun. 1, 1967, and became a wonderful Daddy to her four little girls. After his Navy career, Charles worked at the Naval Supply Center in Receiving, retiring from this second career in 1999. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golfing, gardening, and going on cruises with his wife of 51 years, Stella. Charles was preceded in death by his daughter, Teri Lafnitzegger, and his brother, Marvin Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Stella; three daughters, Valerie (Jim) Nelson, Dana (Quayle) Mortier, and Sharon (Keith) Mansfield; ten grandsons, seven great-grandchildren, and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11 a.m. at Lewis Chapel, 5303 Kitsap Way, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 24, 2019