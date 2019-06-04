|
Charles Jackson Simmons
- - Charles, affectionately known as Charley to all who knew him, passed away quietly at home after a brief struggle with a rare and aggressive form of Lymphoma. Charley was 82. He was born in Greenville, SC, but moved several times with his family until they settled in Spencer, West Virginia. Charley attended Spencer High and later graduated in 1960 from the Naval Academy. He served in the Navy Supply Corp for 21 years and retired as Commander after spending time on surface ships, submarines and many assignments on the ground including Vietnam.
Charley commissioned the USS DANIEL BOONE, the first Polaris submarine in the Pacific. He was also a trailblazer in introducing Supply Corp Officers to the submarine force. Following his assignment in Vietnam, Charley was selected to attend post graduate school for an MA in Computer Systems Management. He was then assigned to Naval Supply Corp Puget Sound. It was love at first sight for him and his family when they saw the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Charley knew this would be the place to for them to retire. Once retired, he worked many years at Scott Wetzel Services, a workers' compensation claims management company in Bremerton, and loved working with Mr. Wetzel.
During all of his years in Kitsap County, Charley was active in Bremerton Central Lions where he made many friends and contributed his time and resources to enrich the community through the Bremerton Central Lions Charitable Foundation.
Charley with his great sense of humor, melodic booming voice, and enthusiasm for making the world a better place, will be sorely missed. He is survived by his brother William Simmons, sister Susan Alling, son Christopher Simmons (Jodi), grandsons Sean (Shelby) and Travis Simmons, daughter Sheri Watson (Steve), grandson Ryan and granddaughter Heather Watson, son Todd (Weeg) Simmons, granddaughter Avery and grandson Austin Simmons, stepson Ian Andersen (Cas), granddaughter Goldberry and grandson August Andersen, and his wife of 26 years Barbara Razey Simmons.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at First Lutheran Community Church, 2483 Mitchell RD SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366 on June 9 at 1:30pm
Donations may be made to Bremerton Central Lions Charitable Foundation, PO Box 707, Bremerton, WA 98337
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 4, 2019