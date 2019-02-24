|
|
Charles Randell Huff
Bremerton, WA
Charles Randell Huff was born on May 19, 1942 and passed away peacefully on February 7, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease and dementia. He was born in Bremerton, WA to Robert and Evangeline Huff. He grew up on Dyes Inlet, where he and his brothers became famous for their waterskiing. He grew up in a close family that included his beloved cousins. He graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1960, where he played basketball, baseball and was captain of the football team. He maintained many friendships with those in his high school class, even serving on the reunion committee for years. He played football at Olympic College and shortly after joined the National Guard. Chuck worked in the insurance business for 40 years, spending his last 25 with Pemco in Seattle. In February of 1966, he met Roberta (Robbi) and they were married that June. Chuck and Robbi were blessed with many adventures throughout their 52 years of marriage. Their highest priority was spending time with their 3 children, Andrew, Aimee, and Marty. Chuck loved to take his family camping, spending time with them at Lake Chelan, making pancake breakfasts, and playing racquetball. He was a big kid at heart and never missed a chance to play with his children and attend all their sporting events. His motto, "always keep your feet moving" will forever resonate with his family. His next greatest joy was his grandchildren. They all called him "Happy", which was very fitting of a man who loved and played endlessly, without ever complaining. Chuck has left a legacy of memories for his family to hold onto, for his friends to cherish and for the world to take note of what it takes to be truly "Happy".
Chuck is survived by his wife of 52 years, Robbi, sons Andrew (Chriselda), Marty (Shannon), and daughter Aimee Beutel (Chet). His beloved grandchildren, Aydan Huff, Ethan and Eva Huff and Baylee, Ellie, and Danielle Beutel, who will never forget the love and example of a very positive "Happy". He is also survived by his brother Robert (Becky) and many wonderful cousins, Mickey, Sharon, Larry, Marsha, Al and Bruce. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, David. He was also preceded in death by his best friends, Chuck Hudson and Dr. Terry Olsen. Chuck touched many lives and considered many of his friends' family.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 3:00 at Silverdale Lutheran Church, followed by a reception. Further celebration of memories and merriment will take place at The Cloverleaf Sports Bar in Bremerton at 5:00. Memorial donations may be made to any Hospice.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Feb. 24, 2019