Charles Thomas Stenerson
Bremerton - Lifetime Kitsap County resident, Charles Thomas Stenerson, died Saturday July 6, 2019, at Harrison Hospital Bremerton after a yearlong illness. Charley was born in Bremerton on September 15, 1950, and except for going to school and working in Bellingham for a short time, always lived in the county.
His childhood family lived in Gilberton, so Charley went to Brownsville Elementary after one year of kindergarten at Tracyton. He then attended Central Kitsap Junior High and CK High School where he played football and basketball. After graduating in 1968, Chuck went on to play basketball at Olympic College for two years. He attended Western Washington University for a time then stayed in Bellingham to work before returning to this area.
He worked for the county road department for several years until back injuries caused him to need to look for a less physically demanding career. At that point he studied for and became a building inspector and went to work for Pierce County.
Charley is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Virginia Stenerson of Bremerton. He is survived by wife Sandi, children Ian (Jamie) of Tenino, Cale (Bryanne) of Tacoma, stepson Kurt Van Meter (Helena) of Iceland, stepdaughter Stacy Sics of Tucson; granddaughter Mason, grandson Colt, step grandchildren Eli Kurtsson, Kyle and Kourtney Sics; brothers Gordon (Jane) of Poulsbo, and Clyde of Bainbridge Island, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews and cousins. There are also too many friends to count—Charley's kids always said that they couldn't go anywhere without seeing people he knew! He even ran into friends when on vacation in Disneyland and Mexico!!
In place of flowers, donations may be made to either PBS or to both of which Charley was a faithful donor.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, August 10, at 2:00 in the afternoon at the gazebo in Brownsville Marina.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 12, 2019