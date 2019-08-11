|
Cher Thomsen
Port Orchard - On Sunday, July 14, 2019, Cher Thomsen, passed away at age 66. Cher was born in 1952 in Oakland, CA to Sharon and Thelma Buckingham. She graduated from San Leandro High School, and Oakland Dental College. Cher married and moved to Port Orchard, WA in 1979 where she and James Thomsen, her former husband, raised two children. Cher was employed at Select Denture Clinic for the past 15 years. She loved cooking, gardening, and family. Cher is survived by her children Adam Thomsen and Jill Thomsen; her grandson Benjamin Thomsen, and her siblings Cindy Johnson, Yvonne Wilson, and Dennis Buckingham. A Celebration of Life will be held starting at 6pm, ending with a lantern release at 8pm on August 25, 2019 at The Chapel On Echo Bay. Dinner will be provided, casual dress preferred. All are welcome, please RSVP to [email protected]
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019