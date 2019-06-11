|
|
Cheryl Jean (Novak) Lutes
- - Cheryl Jean (Novak) Lutes passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Medical Center due to complications of breast cancer.
Cheryl was born at South Bend, Indiana August 18, 1954. She is the youngest daughter of H. Wayne Novak and Gloria J. Novak of Port Orchard. Cheryl graduated South Kitsap High School in 1972 and pursued a career in customer service and retail sales until 1989 when she began working for Kitsap County as an administrative assistant. Cheryl retired to travel and garden in September, 2017.
Cheryl enjoyed reading, a good movie, travel, family gatherings and her YaYa sisters. She was admired for her flower gardens. Cheryl married Donald Lutes in December, 1984. They have two children, Bradley R. Foster of Auburn and Katie J. Canada (Chris) of Gig Harbor. Cheryl's caring and good natured personality drew people to her. She became lifelong friends with many who will miss her greatly.
She is survived by her husband Donald and their children; parents Wayne and Gloria Novak or Port Orchard, sister Nancy J. Lewis (Denny) of Lacey; and two grandchildren, who she adored, Jordin and Christopher (CJ) Canada plus cousins and extended family.
Friends are getting together on the beach at Manchester State Park on Friday, June 14 at 3:00pm.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 11, 2019