On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Cheryl (Bachand) Reite, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 69, with her family by her side.



Cheryl was born on October 12, 1950 in Bremerton, Washington to Ulric (Curley) and Thelma Bachand. She was raised in Manchester and attended South Kitsap schools. On August 11, 1972, she married the love of her life, Gary Reite. Cheryl and Gary were lifelong residents of Port Orchard where, together, they raised their daughter, Shelly.



Cheryl loved traveling with Gary as well as spending time with friends and family. Some of her favorite memories were summers spent on Hood Canal with lifelong friends Ted and Jan; weekends at Becky's cabin, casino trips with Liz and Bob; many get-togethers and celebrations with Dorothy and Larry; and watching her granddaughter, Avery, play softball.



Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Curley, and her mother, Thelma.



Cheryl is survived by her husband, Gary, their daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Neil Henderson, granddaughter Avery, brother Robert (Bob) Bachand and several nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to the ICU doctors, nurses and staff at Tacoma General Hospital for providing wonderful care during her two-week stay.



A small gathering will be held later this year to celebrate Cheryl's life.









