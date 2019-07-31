Services
Christine Lynn Ramsey


1967 - 2019
Christine Lynn Ramsey Obituary
Christine Lynn Ramsey

Poulsbo - Christine Lynn Ramsey, 52, of Poulsbo, WA passed away on July 15, 2019. Born on April 1, 1967 to Robert Bruce and Nancy (Palmer) Ramsey in San Leandro, CA, Christine went on to graduate from Woodbridge High School in Woodbridge, VA, and later from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA with a BA. Christine used her degree by working as an environmental scientist for 25 years. She was a member of the Puget Sound Genealogical Society. In her spare time she enjoyed genealogy, music, cinema, and her cats. Christine's memory will live on with her parents; brother, Robert Russell (Tobe) Ramsey; and sister-in-law, Christine (Simonson) Ramsey. Memorial donations can be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 801 Reader Rd, Suite 1000, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or online at PHAssocation.org . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 31, 2019
