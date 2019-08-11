|
|
Christine Marie Johnson
Silverdale - Christine Marie Johnson, 70, of Silverdale, WA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Christine worked as an insurance agent at Olympic Northwest Insurance. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, and grandmother and her memory will live on with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years Michael; daughter, Cody and husband Nick; son, Seth; brother, Richard; sister, Judith; and grandson, Aidan.
At her request, there will be no services. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital at
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 11, 2019