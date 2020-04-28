|
|
Christine (Chris) Wyatt
Christine Wyatt passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020.
Chris was born October 11, 1949 in Portland, Oregon to Betty and Bill Wyatt. The family relocated to Sandpoint, Idaho in 1957. Chris graduated from Sandpoint High School in 1967 and received a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Law degree from the University of Idaho. She moved to the Seattle area in 1975. After passing the Washington State Bar Exam, she served as a Public Defender and private defense counsel at the King County Juvenile Court in Seattle for many years, calling Bainbridge Island her home.
Chris, in addition to being a great wit and virtuoso of the droll come-back, was a talented musician and artist. She gathered the family around the piano during Christmas for caroling, and her beautiful artwork is featured in the homes of many of her closest friends and family members.
After retirement, Chris enjoyed daily walks to find specimens of "new" bugs. After taking a picture and finding out what she could about each one, she emailed friends and family to share in the delight of her find. Many of these tiny creatures inspired paintings that became beautiful artworks in her home.
She is survived by her mother, Betty Wyatt of Bainbridge Island, WA; her brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Rochelle Wyatt of Sammamish, WA; her nephews and their wives, Aaron and Casey Wyatt of Olympia, WA and Todd and Kim Wyatt of Issaquah, WA; and five wonderful grandnieces and nephews in whom she found constant delight.
Chris's love, wit and wisdom will truly be missed.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020