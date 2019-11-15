|
Christopher Scott Goss
Christopher Scott Goss passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the age of 37 following a 2-year struggle with primary brain cancer. Chris was born in Bremerton, WA on November 10, 1981 and lived his entire life on a serene 10-acre farm in the Big Valley, 3 miles north of Poulsbo, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald E. Goss and Kathryn A. Goss (Frederickson). Chris could best be described by friends and relatives as a kind, considerate and caring gentle giant.
During his senior year at Olympic High School, he completed a program in culinary arts at West Sound Technical Skills Center. Chris graduated from Olympic in 2000 and worked as a cook at Liberty Shores Retirement Community for 19 years. He loved his job, his co-workers and his quiet life on the farm in the Big Valley. Cooking was not just a job for Chris; he also considered it to be his principal hobby. In addition, he enjoyed movies and collecting movie memorabilia.
Chris is survived by his uncle, Richard Frederickson (Ellie), and their sons, Erik (Michelle) and Kraig (Rachael Leahy) Frederickson. Survivors also include his half-brothers, Michael and David Goss and half-sister, Katie Philips and numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews. At his request, there will be no memorial service; however, an informal gathering will occur on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at Poulsbo First Lutheran Church. Remembrances may be made to the national Glioblastoma Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019