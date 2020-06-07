Clara Brandewie
Seabeck - Clara Brandewie, 88, of Seabeck, WA, passed away on June 1, 2020. Clara was born on March 19, 1932, in Gilberton, PA to John and Helen Cumers.
She went on to graduate from Mahanoy City High School in 1949 and went on to work as a telephone operator for the Lakewood Telephone Company. She later took a job as an assistant bookkeeper at the Mahanoy City Lumber Company. Clara moved to Atlantic City where she worked as a PBX operator for the South Jersey Gas Company, and after a few years, was promoted to be the secretary to the Vice President of Operations.
Clara retired from South Jersey Gas Company after marrying Michael Brandewie in 1966. In her spare time, Clara enjoyed, bowling, gardening, knitting, dancing, and after moving to the great northwest, took up golf and dominoes at the Kitsap Golf & Country Club.
Clara is preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents, John and Helen; and brother, Albert.
Clara volunteered at the American Cancer Society Discover Shop since 2002 and enjoyed many friendships she developed there, as well as, meeting the many customers who came into the shop each week.
A memorial mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church at a date to be determined. At her request, there will be a celebration of life service at the Kitsap Golf & Country Club at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kitsap Golf & Country Club.
The friends Clara made at Kitsap Golf & Country Club helped her thru the most difficult time in her life, when her beloved Michael of 32 years passed away. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.comClaraBrandewieSeabeckMarch 19, 1932 to June 1, 2020
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.