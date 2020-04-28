|
Clarence "Bud" Johnson died of respiratory and heart failure at Harrison Hospital at the age of 90.
Bud was born on June 8, 1929, in St. Paul, MN, to Anna and Cass Johnson, where he grew up with sister Marlys (Miller, deceased). Bud attended South St. Paul High School and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1952 with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering degree and joined the Navy Civil Engineer Corps. Bud served 12 years on active duty and 12 years in the Navy Reserve, and retired as a Commander, U.S.N.R. During his civilian career Bud completed 20 years of federal service. Bainbridge Island was home since 1974.
Bud is survived by wife Myrna; children Bennett and Melissa; grandchildren Emily, Kevin, and Sara (Paul Mach); great grandchildren Mikko, Aksel, and Fiona Mach; sisters-in-law Barbara Hill Stanley and Sandra Hill; brother-in-law Bob Miller; extended family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, Bainbridge Island Helpline House, or the South St. Paul Educational Foundation. Please see Bud's tribute online at cookfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020