Clark Louis Sarchet Obituary
Clark Louis Sarchet was born on October 27th, 1942 in Oakland, California to Earl and Betty Sarchet. He attended Whittier High School, the University of Washington, Fullerton College and San Diego State University. He married Gretchen Denise Cauble, his high school sweetheart, in Whittier on January 28th, 1965. They had two sons, Charles and Kevin. Over his career he worked in government, healthcare, agriculture, construction, carpet and automotive fields focusing on auditing, accounting, finance, administration and management. For a time, he was even a freelance writer. However, family and friends were the most important things both in his home and spiritual life. He had the ability to see the good and the potential for good in just about everyone treating everyone equally and with respect. He made many lifelong friendships both inside and outside the church. His love and devotion to God was expressed through years of singing in choirs both small and large and as a soloist. Music was an integral part of his life that he carried with him to the very end. It is impossible to summarize a person's life in so few words, and while he may have had some regrets, wanting to do so much more with his life, he was overjoyed to have had the one he did. He died peacefully on March 18th, 2020 in Port Orchard, Washington at the age of 77 survived by his wife, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
