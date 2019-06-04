|
Claudia R. Barrieau
- - Claudia Barrieau passed away on May 16,2019 surrounded by family. Claudia was the first born to Wesley and Thelma (Waaga) Florence. Claudia grew up in Bremerton and Bellingham Wa. Claudia married the Love of her life James Barrieau on December 27, 1952. They made their first home in Bremerton, where all three children were born, Kimberly, Jim and Vicki, then moving
to Poulsbo in 1961 where they raised their family. Claudia's career included working at CHT Hardware, Furnance Oil Company, and Laundry Mats throughout Kitsap as a bookkeeper. Claudia and her family loved boating, camping throughout the summers and weekends. I her later years, she lived her life for her family, they were everything to her. She will be truly be missed and Loved forever. Claudia proceeded in death by her husband Jimmy, son Jim and parents Wesley and Thelma. Claudia is survived by her daughters Kim (Gary) Wright, Vicki Barrieau (Tom). Brothers Leland (Marlene), Denny (Lynda) Florence and Sister Pamela (Larry) Stewart and many nieces and nephews. Claudia has 8 grand children, 18 great grand children and 3 great, great grand girls. There will be a Celebration of Claudia's Life August 4, 2019 at Port Ludlow Beach Club at 2:00-5:00 pm in Port Ludlow Wa. Please bring your special memories of Claudia and celebrate her life with us. Mom, Granny, Great Granny and Great, Great Granny will Love and miss you.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 4, 2019