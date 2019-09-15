|
Cleo Hageman
Port Orchard - Cleo Oliver Hageman "Cowboy"- Born 4/18/1928 in Chugwater, Wyoming went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ 8/14/2019 following a struggle with lung disease. Cleo lived for a number of years in Denver, CO but eventually relocated to Port Orchard. He was a World War II Navy veteran stationed on the USS Shangri-La. He was a popular school bus driver for South Kitsap School District and was a regular visitor to the Hi-Joy in later years. He is survived by his wife, Lillian (Allaway) Hageman, sister Lillian Blomquist, three sons, twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Elim Lutheran Church.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Sept. 15, 2019