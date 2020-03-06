Resources
Clyde Richard "Dick" Walthall

Clyde Richard "Dick" Walthall Obituary
Clyde Richard "Dick" Walthall

Clyde Richard "Dick" Walthall, 89, passed peacefully on March 4, 2020. Born on November 21, 1930, in Tyler TX, he was the son of the late Clyde and Novelyn Walthall.

Clyde will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and acquaintances. Clyde was a loving husband, father, ship yard worker (41 years), grocery store clerk (Food King & Gorst Gas Mart), and USMC veteran. Clyde was a visible member of the community who will be remembered for his quick wit, stories, and smile.

Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Walthall; his children Mike Walthall (Tracie), Deanna Nylund, Joseph Walthall, and John Walthall; Grandchildren; Travis, Ryan, Nicole, Justin, and Caitlin; Great grandchild; Micah; brothers Eugene, Dewey (deceased), and Jack (Colleen); and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Details pertaining to a celebration of life service will be forthcoming soon.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
