|
|
Cmdr. Curtis Alan Rideout, Ret., U.S.N.
- - Curtis passed away of natural causes on Sept. 26, 2018. He proudly served as an officer in the U.S. Navy on nuclear submarine fleets - on fast attack submarines, beginning with the U.S.S. Drum, and on Trident missile submarines, including the U.S.S. Henry M. Jackson. A large portion of his naval career was spent at Bangor in Bremerton. Later, he focused his intelligence and engineering expertise to military satellites, serving at the U.S. Strategic Command (NE), and helping to command satellite communications for the Navy. After retiring from the Navy, he moved home to southern Idaho.
A celebration of life will be held on Jul. 20, 2019 in Meridian, ID. Military honors will begin at 9:30AM at Julius M. Kleiner Park, followed by a reception at the American Legion, Post 113. Please visit www.curtrideout.com for more details about the service, and to learn more about Curt's life.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 7, 2019