Colleen Marie OrlobPoulsbo - Colleen Marie Orlob (Ward), 94, passed away on September 16, 2020. Born on December 23, 1925 to Herbert Arthur Ward and Joaquina E. Harrington (Newell) in National City, CA, Colleen went on to graduate from West Seattle High School in Seattle. She worked as a playground teacher at Pearson elementary and worked as an Opthomic Assistant at North Kitsap Medical Center and retired in 1991. After retiring, in her spare time was an avid sewer, quilter, and animal lover. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Richard A. and Robert E. Ward. Colleen's memory will live on with her sons, Kenneth W. Orlob and Curtis A. Orlob; daughters, Kathleen M. Corley, Colette M. Markham, and Alicia L. Cuvertino; brother, Jim A. Ward; sister, Mary E. Cruikshank; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Services will be private with interment being held at Sedgwick Cemetery. An online memorial can be seen at