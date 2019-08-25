|
|
Conrad Bennett Clayton
- - Conrad Bennett Clayton, 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 28, 2019. He was born March 12, 1941 in Turlock, California to Dona (Whitfield) and Clark "Ben" Clayton. He was the oldest of three sons. The family spent the majority of their young years in California. Conrad did an apprenticeship as an airport mechanic in Modesto and later worked at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco where he completed his Machinist Apprenticeship for Marine Machinist. Conrad attended Faith Baptist Church in Alturas, California where he met Valene Caldwell (Echard) and the two were married on October 8, 1978. Their journey brought them to the Pacific Northwest where they raised a family of four in Bremerton Washington. Conrad retired from Naval Submarine Base Bangor, where he put in many years of faithful service as a Master Machinist.
Conrad's hobbies included biking, martial arts, reading about history, flying, boats and sailing.
He is survived by his wife Valene of 40 years; his mother Dona; brothers Allen and Larry; daughter Kimberly (Brandon), son Micah (Sylvia), daughter Irene (Steve), and son Clark. Loving grandpa to Tyler, Jonathan, McKenna, Clayton, Kingston, Eden and Lynden. He was preceded in death by his father Clark Bennett Clayton. A private family ceremony was held in his honor.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Aug. 25, 2019