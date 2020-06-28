Constance Cummings



Bremerton - Constance Cummings, born November 9th, 1930 in Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at her home in Bremerton WA on Wednesday June 17, 2020 with members of her family by her side. Connie is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, Thomas Cummings. She is also survived by her 11 children and 3 generations of grandchildren. She was also foster mother to over 100 children throughout the years. Connie was an exceptional wife and mother. She cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help and she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. Her life revolved around caring for others. Beginning with her service as a nurse. She treated her patients like family, with dignity, respect, and great care. Connie was also an accomplished artist and painted hundreds of murals in childcare facilities bringing joy to thousands of children across several states. She passed her creative passion and love of art down through the generations. Many would describe Connie as a firecracker. "Though she be but little, she is fierce" - William Shakespeare. Her quick wit and sharp tongue were trademark until the end. Even in the last few days of her life she was still making those who surrounded her laugh and smile. She wasn't afraid to speak her mind, or tell you off when it was needed. She was equally gracious with her words of love, kindness, and support. There was no doubt in anyone's mind about the depth of love she had for them. Being the matriarch of the family, she was always cooking and baking up feasts for any and all who came over. From a giant ham at Easter to pineapple upside-down cakes for birthdays, there was always something tasty cookin' up at Grandmas house. She loved her seafood and ended most evenings with a nice glass of red wine. Though Connie's health was failing for a couple of years due to dementia and congestive heart failure, her love of family and indomitable spirit kept her pushing until the end. In the last few weeks of her life she was blessed to be surrounded by loved ones doing their best to reflect her love-filled life back onto her. Her family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that she is at peace and no longer suffering. We will be having a "Hootenanny for Grandma" to celebrate her long and loving life. It will be held at her daughter, Kathy's house in Bremerton on July 25, 2020. Any and all are welcome to attend and raise a glass to a woman who touched so many lives. Oh Lord, I do not ask for much, Eternal beauty, or youth or such. Just give me little hands to hold, and I'll forget that I am growing old. I do not ask for cloudless skies. A life that's free from tears and sighs. Just give me a little faces to kiss, and anxious times will turn to Bliss. For what is there that really means so much As little hands that reach and touch. As little eyes that search and see. Only the best in fragile me. I have grown so loving and wise. By looking at life through their Bright Eyes. For through these little ones you have given this grandmother a glimpse of Heaven to come. -unknown author









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store