Lewis Funeral Chapel
5303 KITSAP WAY
BREMERTON, WA 98312
(360) 377-3836
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Constance Elizabeth Peterson

Constance Elizabeth Peterson Obituary
Constance Elizabeth Peterson

Bremerton - Constance Elizabeth Peterson passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her son, Craig Peterson and daughter, Crista Magneson, six grand children, Madison Langenheim, Jessica Peterson, James Cormier, Kelsey Peterson, Mathew Magneson, and Konner Stice and great grandson, Mavrik Langenheim.

Connie was an avid duplicate bridge player, having attained her goal of "Life Master" in 2001. She greatly loved her friends and partners at the Bremerton Bridge Club and other surrounding clubs. In addition to playing bridge, she loved working on expanding her beautiful wardrobe and dining out with friends and family.

A memorial service and reception will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Bremerton @ 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 14. Her family wishes all who knew her to join them and share in remembering her life.
Published in Kitsap Sun on July 11, 2019
