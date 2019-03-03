|
Coral Mae Norsby Sublett
Bremerton, WA
Coral Mae Norsby Sublett, passed away at home with her family by her side, at the age of 89, on February 24, 2019. She was born January 21, 1930 in Northome, Minnesota to Ray and Iva (Grilley) Parr. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two brothers, and a sister. She is survived by her sister, Olive Lanman, 5 children, Lorraine Gibbs (Mike Spear), Maureen Wise, John Norsby, Dorene (Mark) Fretwell, Kathryn (Derrow) Sheets, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. God is very blessed to receive an incredible angel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Mar. 3, 2019