|
|
Cornelius Alan Ross
Thorne Bay, AK - Cornelius Alan Ross, known as Alan, of Thorne Bay, Alaska, died February 5, 2019, at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA. He was born February 5, 1957 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, WA, to Dona Katzenberger Ross and Cornelius A. "Pete" Ross, Jr. Alan graduated in 1975 at Central Kitsap High School in Silverdale, WA, and attended Washington State University. He came to Prince of Wales Island, Alaska in the mid-80's, bought a boat, F/V MyDona, which he gillnetted, cucumber dived and salmon trolled over the next 30 years. Alan met Deborah Oberndorfer in 1998, they married August 10, 2009 in Craig, AK. He loved to hunt, fish and push rocks with his excavator. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Oberndorfer Ross; stepchildren, Ehren Oberndorfer of Sitka, AK, Matthew Carlson of Point Baker, AK, Kelly Carlson of Tacoma, WA, the twins, Skye Oberndorfer & Garrick Oberndorfer of Fairbanks, AK; and his granddaughter, Shipley Carlson. Alan is survived by his two sisters, Cindy Ross Parker and Renee Ross Leeper (Larry); as well as nieces and nephews near Bellingham, WA. His mother and father, Dona and Pete Ross, preceded him in death.
A memorial will be held later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center Foundation or Whatcom Hospice House Foundation.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 18, 2019