Cynthia Rose Weller



Cynthia Rose Weller left us suddenly and unexpectedly on July 3rd, 2020, at the age of 54. She was born on November 15th, 1965 at Fort Bragg Community Hospital, CA., to Jim and Mary Day. She is survived by her husband Fred, daughter Emilie, son Ben and countless family and friends that will miss her more than words can express.



Cynthia spent her early years in the constant company of her sisters, Catherine and Mary, as well as frequent visits with her grandparents Mert and Bud. Cyn was surrounded with love and grew into a joyous, nurturing person. Her joy expressed itself in her pursuit of drama, and love of simple pleasures such as camping and wildlife watching.



The first years of Cyn's career were spent serving the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office as a clerk, and her final years as a paraeducator for South Kitsap Schools. In every endeavor, Cynthia was steadfast in her kind, nurturing caring of those around her. Even when it was difficult, Cyn cared.



Cyn will be missed not for the great things she accomplished, but for the goodness she inspired in others.



"By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another." John 13:35



She had simple tastes, savoring every moment. She appreciated God's gifts.



And we appreciate the gift that He has given us.



We will be celebrating Cynthia's life at Coulter Country Farms in Poulsbo on July 29th, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. Cynthia loved the joy of Christmas, so in lieu of flowers please honor her memory by donating to a worthy charity such as Operation Christmas Child or Toys For Tots.









