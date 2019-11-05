|
|
Cynthia Tonge
Spokane - Former Western Washington resident Cynthia Tonge, 84, of Spokane, died October 23, in Spokane.
She was born April 22, 1935 in Mount Vernon WA to Wynn and Elsa Wells.
On Feb. 12, 1960, she married Stanley in Seattle.
Over the course of their marriage they lived in various parts of Washington state, Alaska, Kansas, Virginia, Missouri and Minnesota.
Cynthia is survived by two sons, Ed and John and three grandsons Alan, Andrew and Eliot.
She was preceded in death by Stanley.
Graveside services of commemoration will be 2p.m. Friday the 5th at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton. Arrangement under the direction of Heritage Funeral and Cremation, www.heritagefunerals.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019