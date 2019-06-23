|
|
D. Howard Yager
Anchorage - D. Howard Yager, 78 of Anchorage died peacefully on June 12, 2019. He fought a long battle with cancer due to exposure to agent orange while in the military. He was born on October 26, 1940 to Durwood H. Yager and Hope V. Yager in Pine City, Minnesota.
He spent the first few years of his life in Minnesota until his parents moved to Bremerton, Washington in 1942. Howard married Doreen A. Emery on February 26, 1961 together they had four children; Brenda A. Steger, Vivian D. Yager, Bryan H. Yager and Ryan C. Yager, all of Anchorage.
He is survived by three siblings, Kathy Prosser, Mary (Jack) Campbell and Denise Yager all of Bremerton, Washington. Howard has eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving father and mother.
"You will be missed Dad"
There will be a viewing at 11:00 AM and funeral service at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Chapel (737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501). Burial will follow at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 23, 2019