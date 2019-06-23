Services
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Richardson National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for D. Yager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Howard Yager


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
D. Howard Yager Obituary
D. Howard Yager

Anchorage - D. Howard Yager, 78 of Anchorage died peacefully on June 12, 2019. He fought a long battle with cancer due to exposure to agent orange while in the military. He was born on October 26, 1940 to Durwood H. Yager and Hope V. Yager in Pine City, Minnesota.

He spent the first few years of his life in Minnesota until his parents moved to Bremerton, Washington in 1942. Howard married Doreen A. Emery on February 26, 1961 together they had four children; Brenda A. Steger, Vivian D. Yager, Bryan H. Yager and Ryan C. Yager, all of Anchorage.

He is survived by three siblings, Kathy Prosser, Mary (Jack) Campbell and Denise Yager all of Bremerton, Washington. Howard has eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving father and mother.

"You will be missed Dad"

There will be a viewing at 11:00 AM and funeral service at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Evergreen Memorial Chapel (737 E Street, Anchorage, AK 99501). Burial will follow at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage
Download Now