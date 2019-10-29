|
Dale Willis Ferguson
Poulsbo - Dale passed away suddenly after a prolonged illness at Harrison Memorial Hospital. Born in Manvel, North Dakota, Dale moved to Bainbridge Island when he was young. He graduated from Bainbridge High School in 1952 along with what became many lifelong friends. Dale had various jobs while growing up including a paper route, farming and logging. He was a realtor on Bainbridge Island in the 70s'. He retired from the Operating Engineers Union Local 302 as a heavy equipment & crane operator where he was involved with many interesting jobs in Washington State and the construction of the Alaska Pipeline. He made many great, longlasting friendships with his co-workers. In 1976 Dale moved to Suquamish, Wa. where, in his retirement, he enjoyed raising cows & chickens along with gardening. Throughout his life Dale always loved hunting and fishing. He and his wife Dorothy spent a few years being "snowbirds" and bought a second home in Surprise, Az. then in 2009 they settled in Brownsville, Wa. and most recently resided at Brookdale at Montclaire in Poulsbo, WA. He was preceded in death by his twin sisters, Joyce & Joanne Brockmier, and his wife Dorothy. Dale is survived by his 5 children, Jerry (Rosemary) Springer of Poulsbo, Teresa (Steve) Brown of Gig Harbor, Bill Springer of Poulsbo, Don (Linda) Springer of Poulsbo and Lisa (Rick) Thomason of Seabeck also by 13 grandchildren and 22 greatgrandchildren. In addition, he was also blessed to have many step children and their children in his life. A memorial service will be held at the Gateway Fellowship located at 18910 8th Ave. NE, Poulsbo, WA. On Saturday November 9th 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make donations to as this was a very special charity to Dale.
