Dallas Avery Jr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dallas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dallas Avery Jr.

Seabeck - Dallas H. Avery Jr. (Sonny + Uncle Grouch) born March 22, 1940 in Bremerton, WA. Passed away on June 15, 2020 at home from natural causes. Dallas is survived by his wife Barbara for 51 years and her family, Sisters Pat Rowland and Mary Ellen Lee, and their families and many friends. Preceded in his death are his parents, Dallas and Violet Avery, Sister Margaret Bruemmen. He graduated from East High School in 1958. He went into the army for 3 years. He worked at Keyport Naval Station and Sub Base Bangor till he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and long drives that ended at the casino. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kitsap Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuell-McKee Funeral and Cremation Services of Bremerton - Bremerton
4843 Auto Center Way, Suite, A
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-5179
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved