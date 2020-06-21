Dallas Avery Jr.



Seabeck - Dallas H. Avery Jr. (Sonny + Uncle Grouch) born March 22, 1940 in Bremerton, WA. Passed away on June 15, 2020 at home from natural causes. Dallas is survived by his wife Barbara for 51 years and her family, Sisters Pat Rowland and Mary Ellen Lee, and their families and many friends. Preceded in his death are his parents, Dallas and Violet Avery, Sister Margaret Bruemmen. He graduated from East High School in 1958. He went into the army for 3 years. He worked at Keyport Naval Station and Sub Base Bangor till he retired in 1995. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and long drives that ended at the casino. A memorial service will be announced at a future date.









