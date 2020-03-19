|
|
Dallas Neal Erickson Jr.
Dallas Neal Erickson Jr., or Doug, Dad or Grandpa as he was known to family and friends was born May 27, 1930 and died March 12, 2020. He is survived by his three children: Debbie (Kamin) Lambertson of South Carolina, Denise( Dennis) Deitch of Poulsbo and Dean (Margaret) Erickson of Bremerton.
Doug was a wonderful grandpa to 8 grandchildren: Deann Anunson, Heidi Fox, Erica Lambertson, Danielle Hildebrand, Nathan Lambertson, Brittani Webb, Brooke Erickson and Douglas Erickson and 8 great-grandchildren: Sonja, Lucy, Freya, Cash, Rosie, Jonah, Victor and Ber.
His wonderful wife of 65 years, Doris, passed away in 2018.
Also surviving are a brother, Homer Erickson of Tennessee, half-siblings Cheryl Dell'Accio of South Carolina, Gary Parrish of South Carolina and Rhonda Timm of California.
Doug retired as Assistant Fire Chief from the Bremerton Fire Department in 1984. He was a long-time member of the Bremerton Central Lions Club and Bremerton Sons of Norway Oslo Lodge and Our Saviour's Lutheran Church.
Any memorial donations can be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1015 Veneta Ave. Bremerton, WA 98337.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020