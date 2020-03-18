|
|
Dalyce Waaga Harris
Bremerton - Dalyce was born in Coteau, North Dakota to Leonard and Ida (Hendrickson) Satran and after completing elementary school in Coteau, she moved with her family to Bremerton where she was graduated from Bremerton High in 1947.
She married Art Waaga in 1949 with whom she had two sons, James Arthur and David Edward. As a family they were very active in Chico sports, camping, fishing and golfing.
Dalyce worked forty one years for Sears, retiring as a traveling auditor. She was very active in her class reunions and enjoyed her friends from high school days. Also, the women in her bridge club were very dear to her.
She lost son Jim in 1974, husband Art from ALS in 1982 and son David in 2011.
In 1987 she was married to Roy Harris and they spent many years traveling, golfing and enjoyed their second home in Arizona. They built a home in Bremerton and enjoyed their many friends and family.
She is survived by husband Roy, grandson Blake James Waaga, brother, Robert (Judy) Satran, brothers in law, Ron Davis, as well as numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.
Dalyce was predeceased by first husband Art, her sons James and David, parents Ida and Len and five siblings, Virginia, Shirley, Lorraine, Jeannie and Sandra.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Lewis Funeral Chapel at a date to be announced later. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020