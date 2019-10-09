Resources
Bremerton - Dan Chriswell, 70, passed away at his home in Bremerton on September 18th 2019. A skilled wood worker, avid sailor, he also loved crabbing, fishing and playing ping pong. He is survived by his children Ryan [wife Suzy] of Orem Utah, daughter Erin of Bremerton, mother Shirlee of Scottsdale Arizona, brother Tim of Phoenix and numerous nieces and nephews. A casual celebration of life will be held November 9 at 2 PM at American Legion hall on Kitsap Way in Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
