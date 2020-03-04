Services
Poulsbo Mortuary/Stone Chapel
22272 Foss Rd Ne
Poulsbo, WA 98370
(360) 779-4474
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Ray Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Ray Wilson Obituary
Dan Ray Wilson

Poulsbo - Dan Ray Wilson, 67, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on February 27, 2020. Born on August 22, 1952 in Willets, CA to Paul and Rayola (Denny) Wilson, Dan went on to honorably serve in the US Navy from 1974-1981. After serving our country, Dan became a GMC Certified Mechanic and retired as assistant Superintendent with City of Poulsbo Public Works. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed rebuilding cars, camping, and all things family. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Kimmy. Dan's memory will live on with his children, Daniel L. Wilson, Tina Taylor (Stephen), and Alyssa Jordan; siblings, Mary Singleton, Diane Bean, Paul Wilson, and Larry Hales; and grandchildren, Jaden, Gaven, Masen, Hunter, Jack, Carter, Grayson, Ariana, and Brooklyn. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 12:00pm at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. Interment will be private at Poulsbo City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -