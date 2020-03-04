|
Dan Ray Wilson
Poulsbo - Dan Ray Wilson, 67, of Poulsbo, WA, passed away on February 27, 2020. Born on August 22, 1952 in Willets, CA to Paul and Rayola (Denny) Wilson, Dan went on to honorably serve in the US Navy from 1974-1981. After serving our country, Dan became a GMC Certified Mechanic and retired as assistant Superintendent with City of Poulsbo Public Works. In his spare time, Dan enjoyed rebuilding cars, camping, and all things family. Dan is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter-in-law, Kimmy. Dan's memory will live on with his children, Daniel L. Wilson, Tina Taylor (Stephen), and Alyssa Jordan; siblings, Mary Singleton, Diane Bean, Paul Wilson, and Larry Hales; and grandchildren, Jaden, Gaven, Masen, Hunter, Jack, Carter, Grayson, Ariana, and Brooklyn. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 12:00pm at The Stone Chapel Poulsbo Mortuary. Interment will be private at Poulsbo City Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the . An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020