Dana Lynn Colón



Dana was born on September 15, 1971 in Port Townsend, Washington to parents David and Anne Plastow. She died on June 5, 2020 at her home in Bremerton, Washington surrounded by her family after a long battle with breast cancer. Dana was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. Her joy and passion for living was evident in all that she did.



Dana married Rob Colón in 1997 after being friends since they were 8 years old. They were married over 22 years until the time of her passing. Dana and Rob enjoyed traveling, theatre and spending time with family and friends. Her private "Watch Me Win" Facebook page had over 624 members. She chronicled the last four years of her treatment and health and was an inspiration to hundreds in the way that she managed it all with class and grace.



Professionally, she spent eight years at the Kitsap County Treasurer's office where she was responsible for personal property tax collection.



Dana is survived by her husband Rob, daughter Morgan and sons Rob Jr and Trevor Thomas. She is also survived by her mother Anne Morrison, sisters Laurie (John) Warren, Erin (Brian) Lundgren, Autumn Elmore and her brother David (T.J) Plastow.



A private family memorial will be held on June 18th at 2PM at New Hope Church in Port Orchard. A public celebration of life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions will allow. The family is asking for donations in lieu of flowers be made in Dana's name to: The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E Main St Hohenwald, TN 38462.









