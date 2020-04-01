|
Daniel Allen Carter
Silverdale - Daniel Allen Carter of Silverdale, WA passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at Harrison Hospital at age 59 with family in attendance.
Daniel was born in Bremerton Wa on February 6, 1961 to Ralph and Althea (Mangenelli) Carter. He has two brothers: David Jones and James Carter, three sisters: Donna Jones, Eleanor Jones and Colleen Carter (Melvin) Edge.
Daniel graduated from Central Kitsap High School in 1979 and went on to have a career at Naval Underwater Warfare Center at Keyport and then worked for Lockheed Martin at Bangor Subbase.
He was married to Elizabeth Keith(Bartell) from 1990 to 2009 and moved to Kingston, Washington. Daniel is survived by his sons and grandchildren: 1993-Eli Cameron Carter(Oriana Sampson) Kingston, Washington; 1994-Liam Stuart Carter(Laura Reachard) Silverdale, Washington; 1985-Lucas Mckee Carter Seattle, Washington; grandson Eocho Cain Carter(Eli); granddaughter Adelaide Dunlop-Carter(Lucas).
He enjoyed fishing, exploring the beaches of Kitsap County and being an artist after his retirement in 2010. He loved his Lord and Savior with all his heart. His faith inspired his family and he will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held later. He will be interred at Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home, Bremerton, Washington with family who precede him in death: father Ralph, mother Althea and sister Katharine Carter.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Kingston Coffee Oasis and Oxford House.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020