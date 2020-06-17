Daniel Clayton Sawyers, 32, of Gig Harbor, WA passed away abruptly on June 9th, 2020. Daniel was a kind, beautiful and loving soul who will be missed by many. Daniel loved spending time with his family and friends. Making bonfires and barbecuing were some of his favorite things to do. In 2015 Daniel graduated from the United States Navy Dive School to pursue his dream career as a diver at PSNS. Daniel loved playing softball, spending time with his family, and watching his children grow. Daniels children were his life, he spent every weekend at a ball field of some kind or playing catch with them in the backyard. He is survived by many including his parents, three brothers, wife and his amazing and beautiful children Maleah 11, Brody 7 and Arianna 4.









