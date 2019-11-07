|
Darlene Dolores Beals
Bremerton - Darlene Dolores Beals, 97, of Bremerton passed away peacefully at Harrison Hospital on October 24, 2019.
She was born on March 10, 1922 in Kanawha, Iowa to Henry Clarence and Florence Maxine Espe.
On April 12, 1939, she married Vernon Beals in Silverton, Oregon. After 68 years of marriage, he passed away on May 15, 2007.
Darlene enjoyed bowling and reading but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Ron Beals of Colorado, daughters, Connie Crawford of Bremerton and Roxanne (Brad) Buskirk of Bremerton, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 9 great, great grandchildren.
There was a private graveside service at Miller-Woodlawn Memorial Park. Donations can be made in her memory to Kitsap County Hospice.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019