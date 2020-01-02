|
Darlene Esther Dobbs
Montesano - January 29, 1947 — December 2, 2019
Darlene Esther Dobbs, a resident of Montesano, died Monday December 2, 2019 at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia.Darlene was born in Snohomish Washington on January 29, 1947. She was 72 years old.
Darlene graduated in 1966 from Skykomish High School. She met her husband, Tal Dobbs, who was a game warden for the state of Washington in Skykomish. They married on December 30, 1967. Together they raised two children, Gerald Dobbs and Tonya Armstrong. They lived for 9 years in Grayland, Pacific County. In 1978 they moved to Port Orchard and lived there until they retired in 2008. Darlene worked as a custodian at Cedar Heights Junior High in Port Orchard for 26 years. In 2008, Tal and Darlene moved to Grays Harbor to manage the Satsop Center campground and barracks at the old U.S. Forest Service Guard Station.
Her parents were Joseph and Esther Williams from Grotto, Washington. She is survived by her husband Tal, her brother Joe ( Sunny ) Williams and wife Rosie, her children Gerald and Tonya, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Darlene was a lifelong outdoor enthusiast. Darlene was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and volunteered for 20 years. She loved fishing, mushrooming, gardening, humming birds, sitting by the campfires, traveling and playing cards by the river. ALWAYS up for an adventure, she would pack her lunch and dog Woody, and set off for a relaxing day outside where she could set in the sun and put her toes in the water.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life for Darlene at the American Legion Hall Post 30, 615 Kendall Street, Port Orchard, Washington at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Published in Kitsap Sun from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020