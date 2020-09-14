Darrell Arthur Fitzwater



Belfair - Darrell Arthur Fitzwater, 63, died September 9, 2020, in Belfair, Washington.



Darrell was born in Bremerton, Washington on December 12, 1956, to Louis and Marion (McNaughton) Fitzwater.



Growing up in Ilahee with his brother Wayne and his sister Sharon, Darrell enjoyed the rural neighborhood, and spent a lot of time outside playing in the woods, and near the water on the community dock at the foot of the hill. He attended East Bremerton High School, graduating with the class of 1975. After graduation, Darrell began working in the construction industry, where he worked until his passing. Many homes in the Bremerton/Port Orchard area were constructed by Darrell. On February 23,1985, Darrell married the love of his life, Sandy. Together, they made their home in Kitsap County, in the Belfair area. Darrell was an avid Harley Davidson rider, and Darrell and Sandy loved riding his bike, his beard blowing in the wind. He also loved to hunt, having learned the skill with his father, hunting deer and elk in the Wynoochee area. He later hunted with Tami, his step-daughter, every fall without fail. Darrell loved hosting friends at home, cooking his famous prime rib, and always enjoyed firing up the bbq.



Darrell is survived by wife, Sandy, brother Wayne Fitzwater (Tracy), sister Sharon Barnett, daughter Christine Fitzwater, son Anthony Fitzwater, stepsons Terry Drowns (Alissa) and Darran Harwell, stepdaughters Michelle Fuller (Aaron) and Tami Bora (Tim), 18 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Information regarding a memorial service will be announced via social media.









