|
|
Darren Kalani Whaley
Bremerton - Darren Kalani Whaley, 44, of Bremerton, died suddenly April 24, 2019, as a result of an accident at his home.
He was born in Hawaii on September 14, 1994, the youngest child of the late William, Jr. and Arlene Whaley. Darren spent equal parts of his life in Hawaii, Georgia, and Washington state, always near his mother and siblings. He was a gifted carpenter, cabinet maker, and mechanic, and spent most of his professional life in industries that highlighted those skills. In his off time, Darren enjoyed camping, off-roading, four wheeling, and working on cars. He was well liked and developed many lasting friendships.
Darren is survived by his sons, Cody and Isaac; his granddaughter, Eliana; and his siblings, Michael (Kristie), Michelle (Keith), John (Holly), Lisa (Jeff --d.), Darryl, and Bob (Sylva).
He will be remembered fondly and missed by many.
Published in Kitsap Sun on May 26, 2019