|
|
Daryl L. Barsness
Hansville - Daryl L. Barsness, 81, passed away on April 17, 2020. Born on February 5, 1939 in Bellingham, WA to Orville P. and Mabel F. (Ford) Barsness, Daryl went on to graduate from Bellingham High School. Prior to graduating, Daryl became a licensed barber in Washington State at the age of 16. He worked as a firefighter as part of the Seattle Fire Department, retiring after 25 years of service. During his time with the Seattle Fire Department, Daryl owned and operated a roofing company, was a sheet metal worker, and worked both jobs off shift from the department. He married Margaret "Peggy" W. Wurth on March 5, 1989 in Reno. Daryl was Past Commodore of the Kingston Cove Yacht Club, Past President of Driftwood Keys of Hansville, WA, Past President of the Hansville Community Center, former member of the Hansville Garden Club, and former member of the North Kitsap Puget Sound Anglers. In his spare time, Daryl enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, watching NASCAR, remodeling classic cars, and was an avid sportsman. Daryl is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Brenda Sargent; and brother, Ron. Daryl's memory will live on with his loving wife of 31 years, Peggy; sons, Greg of Bellevue, Del of Dayton, WA, Robert (Brenda) of Bermuda Dunes, CA, and Russell (Stephanie) of Indio, CA; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life is planned for a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to North Kitsap Partnership Fund c/o North Kitsap Fire & Rescue 26642 Miller Bay Rd NE Kingston, WA 98346 or the Medic One Foundation 11747 NE 1st St , Suite 310, Bellevue, WA 98005. An online memorial can be seen at www.poulsbomortuary.com
Published in Kitsap Sun from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020