Miller-Woodlawn Funeral Home
5505 Kitsap Way
Bremerton, WA 98312
(360) 377-7648
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Sinclair Missionary Baptist Church
4900 Auto Center Blvd.
Bremerton, WA
Bremerton - Dave Wilson, 94, passed away on May 31, 2019.

He was born March 4, 1925 in Gibsland, LA and served in the US Navy from 1943-1946. In 1946, Dave married his high school sweetheart, Louie Hampton Wilson. They have two children, Joyce Wilson Riley and Larry Wilson.

He and his family came to Washington in 1952 to take a job working in the shipyard where he worked for over 30 years. Known to some as "Harry", Dave enjoyed fishing and hunting (although he never killed anything). He was a true fan and loved the Mariners and Seahawks, and was known to be one of the best Domino players around.

He was a member of Sinclair Missionary Baptist Church for 67 years where he served as the church clerk, was on the trustee board, and was very devoted to his Christian belief. He was a member of the Hamma Hamma Lodge #35 for 67 years. He served in several capacities within the lodge and was the secretary until his health began to fail.

Dave Wilson is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, and wife, Louie Hampton Wilson. Survived by two children Joyce Wilson Riley (Darryl Riley, husband) and Larry Wilson (Diana Wilson, wife). Grandchildren, Noland Smith, Harrison Smith, Geoffrey Wilson, and Jessica Wilson, his sister Leotha Coleman and a host of nieces, nephews, and five great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sinclair Missionary Baptist Church, 4900 Auto Center Blvd., Bremerton, WA. Internment will be at Miller-Woodlawn Cemetery, 5505 Kitsap Way, Bremerton.
Published in Kitsap Sun on June 25, 2019
